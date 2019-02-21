× Chandler Parsons returns to Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — He’s back.

After missing the past 56 games and banished to L.A. by the team in early January, Chandler Parsons has rejoined the Grizzlies for practice and will play when the Grizz open the post All-Star game portion of their schedule tomorrow night against the Clippers.

That’s not to say he and the front office have made up. Hardly. But when he wasn’t moved at the trade deadline, Parsons wanted back, done with sitting back and watching his team from afar.

The question now is…how healthy is the 94-million dollar man?

Parsons says he’s hopeful and ready though he hasn’t played since the third game of the season back on October 22nd.