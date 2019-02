× Driver dead after overnight crash at Morning Sun, Houston Levee Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is dead this morning after a car accident in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling on Morning Sun Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree at Houston Levee Road. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Morning Sun Road was closed in both directions as first responders worked the scene.