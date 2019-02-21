× Marshals: Mississippi man believed to have faked death to escape sex charges possibly in Colorado

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. — U.S. Marshals believe a wanted fugitive from Mississippi who faked his own death days before he was set to plead guilty to charges may be in Colorado.

According to The Sun Herald, Jacob Blair Scott of Moss Point was indicted on 14 felony charges, including having sex with a minor, after a 14-year-old girl showed up at a Mississippi hospital and doctors discovered she was pregnant.

The Army veteran entered into a plea agreement with the state and was just days away from entering a guilty plea when authorities believe he tried to fake his own death in Orange Beach, Alabama.

In July 2018, detectives said they discovered Scott’s boat about a mile off shore. Inside was a gun tied to a rope, a suicide note, and a small amount of blood. What they didn’t find was any forensic evidence suggesting a shooting had actually occurred, reported WTVF. Authorities said they would expect to find hairs, fibers, brain matter, blood and other evidence, but they found none of that on Scott’s boat.

They said it was also odd that his body never surfaced in the Gulf of Mexico.

To make things even more suspicious, detectives discovered that he withdrew about $45,000 from a bank account prior to the incident and even told the victim’s mother that he would never spend a day behind bars. Authorities said they don’t know what happened to that money.

After Scott disappeared, the judge in Jackson County, Mississippi issued an arrest warrant. Since then, U.S. Marshals said they have received reports of Scott being in Denver, Colorado with his family. They are working to track him down.