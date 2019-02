× Man recaptured after escaping Memphis courtroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man slipped out of handcuffs and ran from a courtroom at 201 Poplar on Thursday, but was captured about two hours later, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

James Taylor,42, is now facing an escape charge.

The sheriff’s office said he escaped around 10 a.m. but was stopped and arrested around Jackson and Warford.