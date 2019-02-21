Live at 9: T.M. Garret, Comedian Jeff Allen & Cowboy Mouth’s Fred Leblanc

T.M. Garret: Looking to help others create fresh start

This German-American author, filmmaker and human rights activist knows the life of extremists and hate groups all too well. T.M. Garret has gone from white supremacist to human rights activist and wants to help others make a fresh start too. He stopped by Live at 9 to talk about a new series he has in the works.

Comedian Jeff Allen

Making comedy great again one stage at a time. Comedian Jeff Allen will co-headline CRTV’s tour this fall and they’re promising 100 percent politics free stand-up.

Music with Cowboy Mouth’s Fred Leblanc

With a hometown of New Orleans, Cowboy Mouth is no stranger to letting the good times roll. Band leader Fred Leblanc stopped by ahead of the group’s upcoming gig at Lafayette’s in Overton Square.