‘I had God with me,’ worker says after lightning strike

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A UPS worker is recovering after he was struck by lightning while he was loading an airplane at the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.

Darin Campbell has worked for UPS for 35 years. He tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he remembers stepping off a 757 jet Tuesday night, seeing a bright flash and hearing “instant thunder.”

Campbell says the lightning strike “felt like getting hit in the head by a ball bat.”

Campbell was taken by ambulance to a Little Rock hospital, where he was examined and cleared for release on Wednesday. Campbell says the lightning strike left a baseball-sized char mark on the top of his head but that he feels OK, aside from a headache and general soreness.

He says: “Apparently, I had God with me.”