Dog found safe after escaping downtown daycare

Posted 9:12 pm, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15PM, February 21, 2019

Grizzy is back home with his owner after running away from a daycare.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzy the dog is back with his owner after escaping from a doggy daycare in downtown Memphis.

The 7-year-old pup managed to bolt out of the front door and run down the street, leaving his owner worried. Thankfully, he’s now back home after another client of the daycare found him laying in the grass near a highway Thursday.

The owner says Grizzy has lost a lot of weight “and his hips and back are flared up and painful, but he’s so happy to be home.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.