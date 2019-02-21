× Dog found safe after escaping downtown daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzy the dog is back with his owner after escaping from a doggy daycare in downtown Memphis.

The 7-year-old pup managed to bolt out of the front door and run down the street, leaving his owner worried. Thankfully, he’s now back home after another client of the daycare found him laying in the grass near a highway Thursday.

The owner says Grizzy has lost a lot of weight “and his hips and back are flared up and painful, but he’s so happy to be home.”