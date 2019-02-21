× Gov. Lee proposes $40M for school resource officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is proposing to spend $40 million to fund resource officers in schools and add officers in schools that don’t have them.

“The safety of our children and teachers is a top priority for my administration, and this investment ensures that school districts will have the resources they need to better protect our schools,” Lee said in a news release Thursday.

About 500 schools in the state do not have officers. The fund would provide money for those positions, and enable schools that already have officers to develop new safety measures, Lee said.

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security and the Department of Education will jointly oversee programming and grant funds while also providing threat assessment tools.