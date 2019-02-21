× Father worried about two burglaries within one month at daughter’s Uptown apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A concerned father enlisted the help of WREG to try to find the burglar(s) responsible for breaking in to his daughter’s Uptown apartment and taking her dog, a 7-month-old American Bully.

“They kicked the door in,” said Kethine Washington as he showed his daughter’s apartment in Uptown Flats.

“I thought it was nice, by just being built, I thought it was a nice place to stay. Unfortunately it’s not,” he said.

He referenced two incidents within the last month of someone breaking in to his daughter’s unit. Police are investigating both.

He thinks they take off the lens for the peephole to look and see if anyone’s home and then break in through the balcony.

“She may be targeted. They know what time she goes to work,” he said.

He said it could be since she’s on the first floor, or because they want something specific in her home.

So far, he said burglars have taken two televisions, purses and even his daughter’s dog.

“She’s heartbroken about her dog. She wants her dog,” he said.

He said police are investigating, but they haven’t been able to get any video.

“They said they don’t have no cameras,” he said of the Uptown Flats management.

WREG went to the leasing office multiple times to ask ourselves; the first time, the manager was out to lunch. When we returned after lunch, the door was still locked and no one answered.

“I would just encourage people to look out,” he said.

He called it a sign that Uptown is still struggling, despite recent efforts for improvement.

His only solution is to break the lease and move his daughter closer to him in Collierville.

If you see the 7-month-old American Bully named Pink call Memphis Police.