Domestic shooting in Germantown lands one person in police custody

Posted 5:36 am, February 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, February 21, 2019

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital following a domestic disturbance that turned violent in Germantown.

According to Captain R. M. Fisher with the Germantown Police Department, the shooting happened outside of 1255 Germantown Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect rushed the victim to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett and then the victim was transferred to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The victim was listed as being in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody but has not been identified yet.

 

Google Map for coordinates 35.114817 by -89.802891.

