Burglar drops 400-pound safe in parking lot while trying to flee scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a major fail for a burglar trying to make off with a 400-pound safe. Police discovered the break-in early Thursday morning at a grocery store on Getwell.

Employees of Emilio’s who were trying to open up for the day first had to clean up broken glass, fingerprint powder left by police and the footprints of a lone burglar who broke in overnight.

The one thing that made it easier was knowing the thief didn’t get what he was after, a large safe safe left in the middle of their parking lot.

“One man doing that, one person doing that, that’s insane,” an employee said.

Dozen of cameras captured video of the burglar breaking out the glass in the front door and dragging the safe from a back room to the parking lot. But that’s as far as he got.

We’re told surveillance video shows the burglar actually left the store without the safe, came back, circled it several times and tried to get it inside his vehicle when police showed up.

People in the neighborhood couldn’t help but notice all of the police cars or the safe in the lot.

“They were probably idiots. They didn’t know what they were doing. They just thought they would give it a shot,” a neighbor said.

The suspect was able to get away. But we’re told at one point he took off the mask he was wearing, and police got a good look at his car.

Employees don’t think it will take long to find him. “It shouldn’t be that hard,” an employee said.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.