Vandalism suspect accused of threatening to kill accusers in front of law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old woman is facing additional charges after police say she threatened to kill a woman right in front of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities said Tamara Marion was in court on Tuesday when she appears to have walked out of the courtroom and came into contact with two women who were testifying against her in a vandalism case. The two ladies were also reportedly the victims in the case and had received an order of protection against Marion.

The women told officers Marion immediately began making threats, saying “I am going to come down there and slap you,” “you are going to get got,” and “you have three months to live.”

A witness outside the courtroom came forward to corroborate the women’s story.

When officers went to talk to Marion they said she claimed the other women made threats to her and that’s when she responded.

Officers said they were taking Marion into custody when she became “belligerent” and “loud”. She then stated, “she put these false charges on me. When I get out, I’m going to come back here and kill her.”

Marion was charged with two counts of violating an order of protection and two counts of retaliation for past action (threats of bodily harm).