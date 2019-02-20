× Thousands of MLGW customers without power across city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers are without power Wednesday morning after heavy rain moved through the Mid-South.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday approximately 6,957 people are without power.

The hardest hit areas appear to be in South Memphis all the way east to parts of Midtown, Cooper-Young and Prospect Park, and north to Harbor Town and Uptown. Another outage has customers in North Memphis, Raleigh, Bartlett, East Memphis and the Shelby Farms area in the dark.

For the latest outage information, click here.