Third suspect wanted in man's brutal kidnapping and killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for another suspect in a heinous 2017 kidnapping, torture and murder of a man whose body was found dumped in an industrial area in Memphis.

It was a hot July day in 2017 when police found a body next to a trash bin and drainage pond on Business Center Drive near Covington Pike. The next day, police identified the man as 60-year-old Robert Glidden from Little Rock.

Police say Glidden had injuries to his entire body, but mostly his head, face, torso, wrist, testicle and knee areas. He was beaten with a fist, feet, bricks and other items including a Taser gun and handguns.

At some point, detectives say he was tied up with duct tape, stripped of his clothing and stuffed in a trunk alive for hours before his body was eventually dumped.

Glidden’s obituary says he has family in Chicago. He held a PhD and was a retired chemist with the Food and Drug Administration.

Court documents connect three suspects to the murder. Two of them — Eric Curry and Nicholas Waugh — were arrested in January 2018 and remain behind bars.

The third suspect is Michael McGehee, who is still at large.

McGehee was originally charged with being an accessory to the crime but new court documents suggest he played a bigger role. Last fall a grand jury indicted him on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other serious charges.

Last Friday, a warrant was issued for his arrest but authorities have yet to release his picture.

“A person like this individual could be sought after by U.S. Marshals or our fugitive apprehensive team,” said Lt. Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office,

Buckner says when their team is handed a warrant they first investigate the person’s background, then go to their house to find out if the person lives there or if someone knows where they are.

WREG stopped by the Midtown home listed on McGehee’s warrant, but no one came to the door.

Meanwhile, Memphis police say they’re still working the case. Right now, the motive remains unclear. Court documents state the victim was robbed but it’s not clear if this was random.

If you know where McGehee is, you can submit an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s office website or to Crime Stoppers, 528-CASH.