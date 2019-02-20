× Student in custody after weapon found at West Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in West Memphis, Arkansas said a junior high student was taken into custody after a weapon was found on a school campus Wednesday.

Administrators at West Junior High School notified police about 12:30 after a tip from a student indicated there could be a weapon on campus.

West Memphis Police said the student was quickly identified, the weapon located and the student removed from campus.

Police said they will increase their presence in the schools over the next several days.