Storms at Memphis hub may affect FedEx deliveries Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Strong thunderstorms Tuesday night at the FedEx hub in Memphis may delay package deliveries across the country Wednesday, the company said.

The potential disruption could affect packages set to be delivered Wednesday. The company said it will try to provide service to the best of its ability.

You can check the status of your shipments on fedex.com, or call FedEx Customer Service at 1.800.GoFedEx 1.800.463.3339.