Local schools closed due to power outage Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Several schools have announced they will be closed Wednesday due to having lost power overnight.

Soulsville Charter School, Memphis Scholars Florida Kansas Elementary School and Memphis Scholars Raleigh Egypt Middle School will all be closed on Wednesday.

Soulsville Charter said in a Facebook post that the school will return to a normal schedule on Thursday once power is restored.

Thousands of MLGW customers were left in the dark after heavy rain rolled through the area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The hardest hit areas appear to be in South Memphis all the way east to parts of Midtown, Cooper-Young and Prospect Park, and north to Harbor Town and Uptown. Another outage has customers in North Memphis, Raleigh, Bartlett, East Memphis and the Shelby Farms area in the dark.