× Rescued Pitbulls trained to be K-9 officers in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas, new K-9 officers are defining what it means to be a police dog.

One 2-year-old Pitbull mix is the newest addition to the Barling Police Department.

Traditional police dogs, like German Shepards, can cost more than $10,000. But thanks to a grant, the Pitbull was provided for free. Her name is “Hype” and she’s been trained to sniff out five different narcotics.

“She’s going to make a big difference. Like I said, the main thing i really like about her is she’s a rescue dog. It’s showing that she can do other things. She’s already made a big impact on the department,” Officer Donald Rowe, with The Barling Police Department said.

The program launched in 2016. So far, it’s put more than 40 rescue dogs on duty at departments around the country.