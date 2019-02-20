× MLGW working to get lights back on after overnight power outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is working to get lights back on for thousands of customers after an overnight storm blew through the Mid-South.

The massive outages causes some schools to not open at all. Other schools dismissed early, including AB Hill Elementary.

“This morning when I brought her to school, the lights still was out. They made them go in the library, and they called at like 12 something to say come and get them,” parent Marquitta Mathis said. Her 7-year-old daughter attends AB Hill Elementary.

“So I’m like, okay what are they gonna eat? How are they gonna eat?”

A short drive away we found others coping with the outage.

“I’m sitting in the dark in the daylight,” resident Thomas Branch said. He couldn’t help but laugh as he got creative while his power was out. But he was bundled up, making it clear not having power is a burden.

“Then we don’t have no heat. Then, I have to get my medicine for my cold, so it’s very inconvenient,” he said.

The outage forced Memphis Public Service technicians to direct traffic at South Third and South East Parkway.

MLGW posted on Twitter that crews are working around the clock saying, “An operating switch flamed out overnight and caused a circuit outage on President’s Island.”

The outage comes the day after City Council rejected MLGW’s pitch to raise rates over five years. MLGW says the increase was crucial due to aging infrastructure and outages wouldn’t last as long with updates.

“I think it was a little more God’s work. But that is kinda ironic that does happen,” resident David Allen said.

The outage also forced LeMoyne-Owne to close for the day as well as Soulsville.