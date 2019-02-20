× Memphis answers questions on potholes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With heavy rain and fluctuating temperatures comes more potholes, and those can’t be repaired until the streets are dry.

The City of Memphis says city officials have been getting a lot of questions about potholes, like who’s responsible for fixing them, how to report them, and why not just repave all the streets.

Wednesday, city officials released a “frequently asked questions” web page with everything you ever wanted to know about Memphis potholes.

There’s also a list of roads maintained by the state, explaining how to report issues on those streets, and an explanation of how much money the city spends on repaving and what it’s spent on.

To access the city’s page, click here.