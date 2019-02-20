× Memphis 901 FC falls in friendly to back to back USL Champs

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Memphis 901 FC notched two goals in its first match against a professional soccer team Wednesday as the club fell 4-2 in a preseason friendly to USL Championship foe Louisville City FC.

An exciting first half saw midfielder Adam Najem find the back of the net as Memphis and the defending league champions traded goals on an overcast afternoon at Vanderbilt University.

Louisville capitalized on a penalty kick early and answered back in the 33rd minute after Najem’s goal to go into halftime up 2-1.

Memphis was able to briefly bring things level in the second half as forward Junior Sandoval delivered a beautiful assist to help make it 2-2 midway through the second half.

Louisville answered just two minutes later in the 67th minute to make it 3-2.

Memphis was reduced to 10 players in the 75th minute due to injury.

Louisville City FC was able to capitalize as Napo Matsoso wrapped up the match with the final goal in the 88th minute of play.

Despite the loss, Memphis head coach Tim Mulqueen said he was pleased with the intensity and effort his club displayed.

“Although I’m not pleased with the result, we had some really good moments of play that threatened the defending champions,” Mulqueen said. “I thought our organization and commitment to compete was outstanding.

“If we continue to work on the small details and eliminate the mistakes we made, we’ll have a very successful season.”

Wednesday’s friendly also held a special meaning for 901 FC defender Morgan Hackworth, who was able to play against his father John Hackworth who is Louisville City FC’s head coach.

The two will meet again in the regular season on April 30 when Memphis travels to Louisville.

After a few days of practice, 901 FC will head to St. Louis to take on Saint Louis FC for a preseason friendly Sunday at 1:00 p.m. inside Toyota Stadium.

The club’s inaugural USL Championship season kicks off at AutoZone Park on Saturday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Single match tickets for home matches in March and April are now on sale.