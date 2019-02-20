Man charged after robbery attempt, shooting at city facility

Posted 10:22 am, February 20, 2019, by

Raymond Thomas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a man with aggravated robbery Tuesday, more than a week after he was shot while allegedly trying to rob a man at the city’s solid waste facility.

Raymond Thomas, 27, was charged in the Feb. 11 incident.

Police say Thomas pulled his car next to a car driven by an employee at the site on North Bellevue and robbed him at gunpoint of his backpack and wallet.

But the employee then grabbed a handgun from inside his car and fired two shots at Thomas. The man provided medical attention to Thomas until police arrived.

