Man accused of shooting nephew in the neck during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he shot his nephew in the neck.

The victim told police the pair were standing on the porch at Kenneth Hart’s home when they got into an argument. Officers reveal what the fight was about, but stated it suddenly escalated when Hart allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the young man once.

The male victim was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

When officers searched the suspect’s Madison Avenue home they found what they described as a semi-automatic Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol.

Hart admitted to firing the weapon, but said the discharge was accidental, police stated. He also said he feared for his personal safety during the argument.

He was eventually taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.