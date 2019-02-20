× Man accused of shooting ex’s boyfriend during fight over vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on Tuesday after another man accused him of shooting him in the leg after a fight over a vehicle.

The shooting victim told police that his girlfriend had taken his truck without permission and drove it to her ex-boyfriend, Derrick Washington. It’s unclear why the vehicle was taken to the ex, but we do know that eventually the two men were able to get in contact and Washington told the victim to come to the 200 block of West Dison Avenue.

When the victim and another witness arrived on Dison, they said they saw Washington sitting inside the vehicle. The two men approached Washington demanding the car keys and that’s when Washington allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

Both the victim and witness fled the scene and drove to the Regional Medical Center for help.

Washington was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.