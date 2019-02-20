× Man accused of setting potential car buyers up, stealing their money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of stealing money from two potential car buyers has been taken into custody.

Eric Moore was finally arrested on Tuesday, a day after his latest victim came forward, police said.

According to authorities, a woman told police she agreed to meet Moore to purchase a Chrysler 200 in October 2018. She said she would make a down payment of $1,300 for the vehicle once her mechanic took a loot at it.

The auto worker was in the process of doing that when he suddenly got called away by another customer. That’s when the woman said Moore pulled out a gun and demanded all of her possessions and the money. He then fled the scene in the car.

A warrant was issued for Moore’s arrest shortly after that incident, but police said they were not able to locate him until after his next victim came forward on Tuesday.

The next woman told police Moore came by her home after she said she would buy a Chrysler 200 from him. As she was attempting to exchange the money for the vehicle title, she said Moore pulled out a gun. He took $900 and left the scene in the car.

He was finally arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated robbery.