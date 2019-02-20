× Local organization starts fundraising for March for Babies Walk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — March of Dimes has been fighting for families and their babies for decades, and it’s kicking off its biggest fundraiser of the year.

“I had a premature child myself at 26 weeks. So March of Dimes was one of the first organizations that were by our side while were in the NICU,” Darin Johnson said.

Johnson is glad to be a part of an organization that helped him get through tough times. “I’ll never forget. Everybody in that room knew what they were doing, except me.”

He, along with other families of premature babies, and those supporting the organization all met in one room Wednesday to discuss plans and accomplishments this year.

Our Stephanie Scurlock was one of the key speakers leading the event. She introduced the Drace family. They’re a family of five that almost lost one of their children.

Lisa and her husband drew found out they were pregnant with twins. She says they had an emergency c-section and almost lost their daughter Hannah.

But now, the twins are their miracle children.

“Just to hear that we weren’t the only ones, it made a huge difference,” Drew Drace said.

The March of Dimes organizers the March for Babies Walk in May. They’ve already raised over $80,000 toward their $300,000 goal.