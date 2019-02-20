× FedEx Freight looking to hire for permanent positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Freight announced it will be holding a job fair next week to find new team members.

The event will be held Tuesday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Job Center. That building is located at 155 Angelus Street in Memphis.

FedEx said they are looking to hire permanent city drivers, shop technicians, road drivers and operations supervisors in both Memphis and West Memphis, Arkansas.

Benefits include health/dental/vision, paid vacation, pension, holiday pay, life insurance, personal/sick paid time an dmore.

Those interested in applying can also do so online here.