× Does It Work: Hand-Held Veggie Spiralizer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re trying to eat healthy but avoid those carbs, we may have an item you’ll want to try out. The Hand-Held Veggie Spiralizer is small and compact and claims to transform vegetables into healthy noodles. But, does it work?

Veggie slicers come in all shapes and sizes, and some can take up a lot of counter space. This one has three stainless steel blades and comes with color-coded handles. Green if for a thick noodle, red is for thin slice and yellow is for a ribbon cut.

We kicked off our test using the green colored handle for a thick noodle.

I love turning a zucchini into pasta noodles. So I grabbed the knife and sliced off the tip of the zucchini. As for the Hand-Held Spiralizer, it’s nice and light. Plus, each lid locks right into place.

Within one minute of slicing I had thick veggie spaghetti.

Next we moved on to the thin cut using the same spiralizer. I was really impressed with how easy it was to use.

For our final test we swapped out the thin cut blade for the ribbon blade.

If you’re ditching real pasta, you can make zucchini pasta in under five minutes. Hand-Held Veggie Spiralizer, you passed the Does It Work test.