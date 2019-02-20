× Complaint: Smollett gave false information to police in 2007 case

CHICAGO – A California misdemeanor complaint against Jussie Smollett shows the actor was accused of identifying himself as his younger brother in 2007 when a Los Angeles police officer pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The misdemeanor complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2007 says that Smollett gave the name of his brother, Jake Smollett, when he was asked by an officer. He also signed a false name on the promise to appear in court. Smollett also was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

Court records show Smollett pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of giving false information, in addition to driving under the influence and driving without a valid license counts. The records show he later completed an alcohol education and treatment program and completed the terms of his sentence in May 2008.

The details of the complaint were first reported by NBC News.

Courthouse meeting

A Chicago police spokesman says two brothers who were arrested and later released from custody in connection with the attack have met with police and prosecutors at the courthouse.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the meeting happened Tuesday in Chicago at the Cook County Courthouse, where a grand jury was deliberating, CBS News reported. The news agency said it’s unclear if the brothers have testified but they are expected to do so eventually.

He also said that officers have determined a tip that the two men may have been in an elevator with Smollett last month was not credible. He said video evidence helped them make that determination.

Smollett says two masked men hurled racial and homophobic slurs at him, beat him and looped a rope around his neck.

Last week, police announced that the “investigation had shifted” following interviews with the brothers and their release from custody without charges. Police have requested another interview with Smollett, who has reportedly denied the requests repeatedly.

State attorney steps aside

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself Tuesday from the investigation surrounding the alleged attack.

A spokesperson for Foxx said the acting state’s attorney for the investigation will be First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats. Tandra Simonton, Foxx’s chief communications officer, issued the following statement: