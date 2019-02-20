× Clarksdale man wanted by police after 19-year-old shot in the head

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Authorities in Clarksdale are searching for a man accused of shooting another man in the head while riding in a car.

According to initial reports, a group of four people, including Martavious Berryhill, were riding around Clarksdale when Berryhill fired a gun, hitting a 19-year-old in the head.

The group rushed the young man to Merit Health Hospital. From there he was transported to Memphis for further treatment.

The shooter got out of the vehicle before the group arrived at the hospital. He is now wanted in connection to this shooting, Clarksdale police said.

If you know where he is call police.