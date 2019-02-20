× Best Buy burglars ram police car during getaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three people who broke into a Best Buy in East Memphis and rammed into a police car early Wednesday morning.

The officer who was responding to the burglary call in the Rideway Trace Shopping Center wasn’t in his car when it was hit and wasn’t hurt, but the suspects were able to get away.

They were last seen in a black Nissan Altima.

Employees of the Best Buy spent the morning cleaning up broken glass so they could open up the store.

The burglars shattered the glass in two doors and cut a hole in a metal security gate to get inside.

People who live and shop in the area were shocked it happened at the Poplar/I-240 store and that the thieves got away with it.

No word yet on what the burglars took.

There are cameras outside the entrance of the store, but police have not released any video of the suspects.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.