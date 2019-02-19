Water rising as another round of heavy rain hits Mid-South

Posted 10:05 pm, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:16PM, February 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say heavy rain in the Mid-South will cause street flooding and even put some homes in danger.

The Mississippi and other rivers are already rising. On Mud Island, the tree line usually marks the edge of the water, it was well past that as of Tuesday night.

We're over the flood stage by about half of a foot at 34.5 feet. It's set to crest at 37 feet.

All around Memphis, though, the headline hasn't been flooding. The rain has been constant, making streets extremely wet.

When our crews ventured over to Trumann, Arkansas, which had a big flooding problem the first week of February 2019, there were big puddles.

Back in Memphis, drivers are just ready for the rain to be over.

 

