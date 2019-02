× Police: One person shot in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was left in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday in Cooper-Young.

Police responded to the shooting just after 11:30 a.m. at 1825 Walker Ave. near McLean.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police detained one male suspect.

This case is ongoing, and we will update this story as we learn more.