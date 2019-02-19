Pass It On: WREG helps a deserving school employee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local school employee needs help. She’s experiencing major health problems but has no insurance.

Many of us have fond memories of our school days. We remember classmates, teachers, support staff, even the custodians. They’re all invested in the success of each student.

April Hibler is our play maker. She wants to help Mrs. Nelson.

“Mrs. Nelson, she is our custodian, and she is the heartbeat of our school. She gives us a clean environment and is always in a great mood and smiling. But she’s been having some health problems. She doesn’t have any health insurance,” Hibler said.

Actually, Mrs. Nelson just got out of the hospital.

“We’re praying for her, keeping her in high spirits and we just want to help her any way we can,” Hibler said.

It’s time to ‘Pass It On.’

We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi. We found Mrs. Nelson outside of the school.

She might not be ready but these teachers are.

“You ready pumpkin? Hold your hand out. One, two, three, four five, six. We love you,” Hibler said.

“Thank y’all so much,” Mrs. Nelson said.

Mrs. Nelson has obviously touched many lives.