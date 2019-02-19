× March SNAP benefits coming early for some

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recipients of SNAP benefits may be getting their funds early in March.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services released Tuesday that people who normally receive benefits on the 7th-20th of the month will receive those funds on March 6.

People who regularly get their funds the 1st-6th of the month will get those funds as normal. No action is needed on behalf of recipients.

TDHS said this is not a bonus payment and is intended to cover expenses through March. They also said February benefits will not expire when the March funds are deposited.