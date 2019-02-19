March SNAP benefits coming early for some
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Recipients of SNAP benefits may be getting their funds early in March.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services released Tuesday that people who normally receive benefits on the 7th-20th of the month will receive those funds on March 6.
People who regularly get their funds the 1st-6th of the month will get those funds as normal. No action is needed on behalf of recipients.
TDHS said this is not a bonus payment and is intended to cover expenses through March. They also said February benefits will not expire when the March funds are deposited.
We have important info for March SNAP benefits. Some recipients will receive benefits early. Details on the flier. pic.twitter.com/21QSX9wUXO
— TNDeptHumanServices (@TNHumanServices) February 19, 2019