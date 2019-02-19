× Manhunt underway in Panola County for man believed to be connected to Jackson homicide

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Panola County are searching for a man they believe may be connected to a homicide in Jackson, Mississippi.

According to authorities, Marcell Martin, 42, was spotted in Southaven early Tuesday morning. Southaven police tried to pull him over but he refused to cooperate and led police on a chase heading southbound on Interstate 55.

The suspect wrecked just south of Sardis and jumped out of the vehicle. He was last seen running into a wooded area between Sardis and Batesville.

Multiple agencies are searching the area for Martin.

Until he is caught, authorities said schools in South Panola will be on a soft lockdown. That means school will follow a normal schedule, but the doors will remain locked throughout the day.

According to the Jackson Police Department, Martin is wanted for murdering a woman on February 14. Authorities said the incident was domestic.

This is a developing story.