× Man accused of attacking sisters, hitting one with metal pipe in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of attacking two sisters inside a Whitehaven store earlier this month has been taken into custody.

The women told police they were inside M&N Discount on East Raines Road speaking with the cashier when a man walked in and interrupted the conversation. One of the sisters turned to the man and told him he was being rude, and that’s when she said he hit her. The woman’s sister tried to intervene but was also attacked in the process.

A struggle ensued before the man turned and quickly left the store.

But the sisters said that wasn’t the end of the attack. Several moments later, the man returned armed with a metal pipe that they said was about two and a half feet long and began hitting the first sister about the head and shoulders.

Then as they were leaving, the sisters said the man followed them out to their car and shattered the rear window and both passenger side windows.

The incident was captured on the store surveillance video.

Police later identified the suspect as Edrick Hines. He was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated assault, assault-bodily harm and vandalism.