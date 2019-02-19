Live at 9: Marco McClendon, DMC, ‘The Lucky Eleven’ & Briarcrest Christian

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon

He’s only been on the job a little over a month but Mayor Marco McClendon of West Memphis already has some exciting plans in the works.

From a pair of Grammy-nominated singers to a multi-million dollar casino expansion, and an infrastructure plan that would bring a number of changes to the city, his goals are lofty.

He joined us this morning to talk about those goals on Live at 9.

The year ahead for the Downtown Memphis Commission

This native Memphian currently serves as the Downtown Memphis Commission’s president and CEO. And with the announcements of FedEx Logistics moving its headquarters downtown and Electrolux leaving, 2019 has already been a busy year.

Jennifer Oswalt was here to tell us more about what’s ahead for the Bluff City and the DMC.

“The Lucky Eleven”

“The Lucky Eleven” is a story about a group of African American football players that went to high school in Memphis during the Civil Rights Movement. Those players went on to the historically black college of Fisk University.

Filmmaker George Tillman Junior wanted to honor Fisk University and its 150th anniversary, and now he’s here with former players Larry “L.D.” Galloway and Andre Johnson.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” showcases the film`s Academy award-nominated score, as well as some new songs. This classic tale will soon hit the stage at Briarcrest Christian.