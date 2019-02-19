× Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died

PARIS — Chanel’s iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died.

According to Newsweek, Karl Lagerfeld died at the American Hospital of Paris Tuesday morning after falling ill. An exact cause of death has not been released. He was 85 years old.

Such was the enigma surrounding the German-born designer that even his age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938.