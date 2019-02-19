Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died
PARIS — Chanel’s iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs as well as trademark white ponytail, high starched collars and dark enigmatic glasses dominated high fashion for the last 50 years, has died.
According to Newsweek, Karl Lagerfeld died at the American Hospital of Paris Tuesday morning after falling ill. An exact cause of death has not been released. He was 85 years old.
Such was the enigma surrounding the German-born designer that even his age was a point of mystery for decades, with reports he had two birth certificates, one dated 1933 and the other 1938.
Lagerfeld was of the most hardworking figures in the fashion world holding down the top design job at LVMH-owned luxury label Fendi since 1977. The fashion superstar was also appointed the artistic director for Chanel Fashion, designer of all Haute Couture, Ready-To-Wear and Accessory Collection in 1983.
Lagerfeld’s designs quickly trickled down to low-end retailers, giving him an almost unprecedented impact on the entire fashion industry.