× Horn Lake police investigating deadly road rage shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. — The Horn Lake Police Department is on the scene of a deadly road rage shooting at Horn Lake Road and Goodman Road.

Police say the incident started at Goodman and Hurt and escalated to the Walgreens parking lot and Goodman and Horn Lake Road. One of the men got out of his car, went up to the other man and stabbed him in the neck. That’s when the other man pulled out a gun and shot the man who stabbed him.

The shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.