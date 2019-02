× Council approves de-annexation of South Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council approved a measure to de-annex an area of south Cordova on Tuesday.

The move impacts about 4,000 people who still have to rely on the county for services. Memphis will lose property taxes in the deal.

The process for de-annexation will begin January 2020 and should be completed by 2021. Residents against the move have 75 days to file an objection.