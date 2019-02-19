× City Watch alert cancelled for 10-month-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch alert has been cancelled for a 10-month-old girl who police say was taken by a friend of the child’s mother.

According to the report, Sariah Newson was last seen in the 4000 block of Horn Lake in Whitehaven on Tuesday. Police say she was taken by a “female acquaintance of the mother.”

The suspect, identified as Ariel, was seen leaving the area in a 2006 Pont GT. The vehicle was registered to the child’s mother, Ashley Monroe.

Both Sariah and Ariel have been located in Mississippi.