× Bernie Sanders launches second presidential campaign

WASHINGTON — After months of deliberation, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday that he is running for president again in 2020.

It will be Sanders’ second consecutive bid for the Democratic nomination after losing to Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Sanders made the announcement in an interview with Vermont Public Radio Tuesday morning.

Sanders enters the 2020 race as one of the frontrunners — a remarkable turn for the democratic socialist who, three years ago, was viewed as a protest candidate from the political fringe. Today, Sanders is one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters and his policy agenda — a suite of progressive proposals to expand health care, broaden the social safety net and make higher education free — has been embraced by many of the Democratic party’s leading figures.

This is a developing story.