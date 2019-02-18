Tennessee officers aiding in search for suspect after auto theft, officer-involved shooting in Kentucky

Posted 7:06 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:11AM, February 18, 2019

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are aiding in the search for at least one wanted man connected to an early morning carjacking and the shooting on a Kentucky officer.

It all started around 1 a.m. Monday after a woman and her friend were approached by two masked men at a Walmart in Hopkinsville. The armed men hit the friend in the face before taking the victim’s Chevrolet Tahoe.

It appears another suspect fled in another vehicle they had driven to the business.

Shortly after the incident, police said an officer located an SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. The driver fled from the officer, but was later stopped when spike strips were placed along the roadway.

That’s when authorities say someone inside the SUV fired shots, hitting the officer involved in the pursuit. He was rushed to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to be okay, authorities said.

Both men are still at large, with one of them reportedly having crossed the state line into Tennessee.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.