Tennessee officers aiding in search for suspect after auto theft, officer-involved shooting in Kentucky

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee are aiding in the search for at least one wanted man connected to an early morning carjacking and the shooting on a Kentucky officer.

It all started around 1 a.m. Monday after a woman and her friend were approached by two masked men at a Walmart in Hopkinsville. The armed men hit the friend in the face before taking the victim’s Chevrolet Tahoe.

It appears another suspect fled in another vehicle they had driven to the business.

Shortly after the incident, police said an officer located an SUV matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull the driver over. The driver fled from the officer, but was later stopped when spike strips were placed along the roadway.

That’s when authorities say someone inside the SUV fired shots, hitting the officer involved in the pursuit. He was rushed to the Jennie Stuart Medical Center for treatment. He is expected to be okay, authorities said.

Both men are still at large, with one of them reportedly having crossed the state line into Tennessee.