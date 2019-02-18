× Police: Inmate facing felony charges after allegedly grabbing corrections officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County inmate is facing an additional charge after an officer said he grabbed her.

The Shelby County Corrections Department officer said she was working in the main building when inmates began leaving the kitchen area. David Ewing was reportedly the last inmate to leave. As he was exiting, she said he grabbed her backside.

The woman told authorities the inmate had plenty of room to go around her without touching her. She immediately turned around and confronted Ewing, who reportedly “had a little smirk on his face.”

The 32-year-old was charged with a felony count of sexual battery.