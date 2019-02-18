× Police: 18-year-old arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase exceeding 100 miles per hour.

According to police, it all started after they responded to a shooting at the Arbor Apartments in southeast Memphis on February 13. A witness stated that one of the men responsible fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

While canvassing the area, police said they spotted a newer model black Charger heading westbound on Knight Arnold Road. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. He took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the driver exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour as it zigzagged in and out of traffic. At one point the driver even passed by Newberry Elementary School going double the speed limit.

Eventually police called off the pursuit near Hickory Hill and Holmes due to concerns about citizen safety.

However, police were able to obtain the Tennessee drive out tags displayed on the vehicle and tracked it down to the area of Myers and Clarke. That’s where they found it sitting in a driveway two days after the pursuit.

Eundra Woodall reportedly admitted to being the driver and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, no driver license, intentionally evading arrest in auto and reckless driving.