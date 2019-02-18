× Missing Memphis woman’s family increases reward as search enters third week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been three weeks since an 85-year-old Memphis woman with Alzheimer’s disappeared, and even as the days roll by, the family is not giving up hope for her safe return.

This week Pandora Duckett‘s family increased the reward for information to $5,000 in an effort to get more tips rolling in.

“We are still following up on tips that are coming in on sightings of Ms.Duckett,” said Lt. Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The search teams aren’t out in full force anymore, but that doesn’t mean anyone is calling it quits.

Kim Duckett, her son, thinks the reward could lead to a break.

“Someone knows something,” he said.

Store surveillance video caught Duckett three weeks ago not far from her home on Rosswood in Raleigh.

The family has been left to lean on each other and the community for support and help in the search.

The outreach has been magnificent,” Kim Duckett said. “It’s just a matter of time.”

Duckett vanished just before one of the coldest nights in January. She’s still missing even as rain moves into the Mid-South but this family still believes the mother who raised seven children all by herself will come home.

“She’s a strong woman and that is why we are still holding out hope.”

If you think you may have seen Duckett or know where she might be call the sheriff’s office.