Mid-South residents preparing for more rain, flash flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crews are bracing for the possibility of flooding as we're set to see a soggy week ahead.

The Mid-South is expected to get six to eight inches of rain. That's on top of several inches of rain we've already got this month.

G.C. Woods has lived in his home for 53 years. He says he's dealing with a problem, a swampy problem.

"There's two drains there, but they stopped up."

We've been up to Woods' home after heavy rain in the past. The side and part of the front turned into a small lake.

Woods says even after the heavy rain a few weeks ago, his home saw some damage. "I was down there the other day when it rained. I went down, and I looked down in the basement."

As we're expecting to see several inches of rain in the Mid-South, crews are doing what they can to get ready.

Frankie Dakin, the Public Outreach Liaison with the Shelby County Public Works Division, says crews work all the time trying to prevent flooding caused by backup.

"We've been out really prioritizing areas that we know are prone to flooding around this time, so we've been out since 7 a.m.," he said.

As for Woods, he says he's been in contact with the city of Memphis in the past on the issue. He walks with a cane and can only do so much to fix the problem himself and hopes things aren't too bad this time.

"I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do," he said.

We reached out to the city to see if there is some way to get him some help. We're still waiting to hear back.