Manhunt Monday: Mississippi deputies search for gunman in double murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Deputies and investigators say they’ve done all they can to try and solve a murder mystery in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Deloris Bowen has had months of sleepless nights waiting for her son’s killer to be brought to justice.

“I saw him take his last breath,” she said. “Why would you do that? He loved us.”

Jamon Moton and his friend Will Phillps were both shot in the head in January 2016. Their bodies were tossed out on the side of Moore Road in Red Banks, Mississippi.

When Marshall County Sheriff Deputies found them, Moton was clinging to life. He was transported to Regional One Hospital where he later died. Phillps was pronounced dead on the scene.

“I don’t know how you could just take someone’s life and throw them on the side of the road like they’re nothing,” Bowen said.

Investigators say they have followed up on several tips and have even developed a person of interest in the murders. But they don’t have enough evidence to charge anyone.

Deputies say witnesses are being threatened and are afraid to come forward.

“I say to the family, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t give up on us,” a deputy said.

Moton’s father says, to make matters worse, it appears his son was robbed after he was shot. “All his possessions were gone. His money, wallet, phone, we never received none of that. Not his phone or nothing.”

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is offering up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information you are urged to call (662)-252-1311.