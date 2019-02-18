Live at 9: City Council, Literacy Mid-South, Mark Greaney & Shannon Street

City Council preview

Fedex Logistics is in and Electrolux is out. That, plus Memphis Light, Gas and Water still need their budget approved and will once again ask for rate hikes.

Needless to say, the agenda for Tuesday’s Memphis City Council meeting is packed with a lot of stuff.

Literacy Mid-South

It’s Make A Difference Monday and did you know that one in seven adults in Shelby County cannot read? One local organization is working to change that. The Adult Learning Program at Literacy Mid-South works one on one with those who want to educate themselves.

Author Chat with Mark Greaney

The Gray Man Series from bestselling author and Memphis native Mark Greaney has been compared to some of the greats like Brad Thor, Daniel Silva and even Tom Clancy. The latest installment in the series is called “Mission Critical” and it hits bookshelves on Tuesday.

“Shannon Street: Echoes Under a Blood Red Moon”

January 11, 1983. It’s a day that will live in infamy for the city of Memphis. A 30-hour siege unfolded on Shannon Street and at the end, a Memphis police officer and seven others were dead. Decades later, a documentary entitled “Shannon Street: Echoes Under a Blood Red Moon” was produced along with a song inspired by that film.

Documentary producer Marie Pizano and musician Dulaa joined us on Live at 9.